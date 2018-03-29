The text exchanges revealed at the Belfast rape trial

During the trial, the prosecution concluded its case by reading the texts exchanged between the men on and after June 28th, 2016, some of which had been deleted and later recovered. For the prosecution, these were evidence of a complete lack of respect for women, while the defence teams argued the texts were banter and immature boasting, the words of young men who were egging each other on and had no evidential value.
The incident at the centre of the case took place at a party in Jackson’s house in the early hours of June 28th, 2016.
Other text exchanges involving the complainant, then a 19-year-old student, were also heard in court.
Here is a selection of the messages sent between June 28th and June 30th, 2016.