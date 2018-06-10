Shots fired at Dublin house while three children inside

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating a shooting incident at a house in Shankill on Saturday night.

A number of shots were discharged at a house in Rathsallagh Park at approximately 11.30pm .

There were a number of adults and three children in the house at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact gardaí at Shankill on (01) 666 5900.