Man remanded in custody over alleged crossbow attack on former UVF member

A man has appeared in court accused of shooting former Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) member Darren Moore in the face with a crossbow.

At Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, Matthew Allison (42) said he understood the three charges against him, all alleged to have been committed on Friday.

Mr Allison, with an address at Glenarm Court, Ballymena, Co Antrim, is accused of possessing a crossbow with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, wounding Mr Moore with intent to cause harm and attempting to wound a second man, also with intent to cause harm.

Detective Constable McClean told the court he believed he could connect Mr Allison to each of the charges.

It was reported over the weekend that Mr Moore (54) was taken to hospital after he was shot in the face with a crossbow bolt.

Images on social media appeared to show the bolt pierced his cheek and exited below his jawline.

District Judge Peter King asked the officer for the up-to-date medical position.

DC McClean told him how Mr Moore “released himself from hospital on Friday night and he is going back to get his medication”.

John McAtamney, defending, confirmed Mr Allison was not applying for bail on Monday as he did not have a proposed bail address outside Ballymena.

The solicitor suggested adjourning the case to Thursday in the hope there could be an address to put forward then.

Judge King remanded Mr Allison into custody and ordered him to reappear in court on Thursday.