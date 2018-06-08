Trainee Garda suspended following adult film discovery

A trainee Garda has been suspended after it was discovered he took part in an adult film.

It is understood the film contained scenes of an explicit sexual nature and was made before the man joined An Garda Síochána. However, he did not disclose his participation in his application process.

“A trainee Garda has been suspended pending the outcome of an inquiry,” a Garda spokesman said. “An Garda Síochána does not comment on the detail of internal disciplinary matters and will not be commenting further at this time.”