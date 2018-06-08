Many Charleton tribunal witnesses ‘not telling the truth’

The chairman of the Charleton Tribunal has said an “awful lot” of the witnesses who have given evidence to date “have not been telling me the truth”.

Mr Justice Peter Charleton made the comment during the evidence of Irish Mail on Sunday crime correspondent Debbie McCann.

Ms McCann has been refusing to answer questions about communications she might have had with the former head of the Garda press office, Supt Dave Taylor, on the grounds of a journalist’s obligation to protect confidential sources.

The tribunal is investigating a claim by Supt Taylor that he was ordered in 2013 by the then Garda commissioner Martin Callinan to conduct a smear campaign against whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe. Mr Callinan has denied the claim.

Ms McCann is one of the journalists with whom Supt Taylor said he spoke as part of the alleged campaign. Mr Justice Charleton remarked that every time the witness was asked a question about communications with Supt Taylor, she cited her concerns about journalistic privilege.

“I am not an idiot,” he said. “I have to be satisfied that you are telling the truth.”

He said “an awful lot of people have not been telling me the truth”.

Ms McCann replied: “I am telling you the truth.”

‘Smokescreen’

The chairman said that a reasonable person could see the reliance by the witness on journalistic privilege as a “smokescreen”.

The tribunal has heard that Supt Taylor has given a waiver to any journalist who feels bound by a duty of confidence to him.

Mr Justice Charleton said a person could be “condemned as a liar” when Ms McCann was in a position to say that it was not so.

Ms McCann said that if she revealed matters to do with confidential sources she might not be trusted as a journalist in the future.

Patrick Marrinan SC, for the tribunal, said Ms McCann’s reputation as a journalist could also be affected by sources believing “you abandoned them in their hour of need”.

Mr Justice Charleton said the witness was saying she had never received a negative briefing about Sgt McCabe from a member of An Garda Síochána but at the same time was refusing to say if she spoke with Supt Taylor in 2014 about going to visit ‘Ms D’, a woman who in 2006 made an historical child sex abuse allegation against Sgt McCabe. The allegation was comprehensively dismissed by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In February 2014, Ms McCann called to the home of ‘Ms D’ in Co Cavan and was told by her mother that ‘Ms D’ did not want to be interviewed. Ms McCann said she could not answer questions as to whether she spoke with Supt Taylor about the matter on the day she called to the house.

Mr Justice Charleton said: “I think the truth is the most important value that exists in life.”

Ms McCann responded: “And so do I.”

She told Michael McDowell SC, for Sgt McCabe, that if she asked Supt Taylor a question and he gave a factual answer that was correct, she would not consider that to be a smear.

Ms McCann’s evidence continues.