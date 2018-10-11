Sgt Maurice McCabe ‘thrilled’ with report by Mr Justice Peter Charleton

The whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe has said he and his family are thrilled the Charleton report is out and he can get back to his normal job.

Sgt McCabe stood up for better standards in public service but was “repulsively denigrated” as a result, Mr Justice Peter Charleton has found.

When Sgt McCabe rightly raised concerns about low standards in An Garda Síochána, “several mistakes and failures to carry out duties were actually blamed on Maurice McCabe himself”, the judge noted.

“Maurice McCabe remains a public-spirited, decent and kind individual but one suffering from the effects of strain. He is in the tribunal’s assessment someone who tries his very best to tell the truth as he sees it.”

Giving his reaction on RTÉ’s Primetime, he said: “It has been nearly 12 years since this has began. I am delighted that it’s out today. Myself, Lorraine and the kids are so thrilled it’s out because it means it’s finished for us now, all is over. I can return to my normal job.”

“I am very happy, for me, Lorraine, my kids and my extended family,” he added.

The Disclosures Tribunal found that the then Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan told a Dáil deputy in early 2014 that whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe had sexually abused his own family.

The tribunal also said there was a “campaign of calumny against Maurice McCabe by Commissioner Martin Callinan and that in it he was actively aided by his press officer, Supt Dave Taylor”.

Sgt McCabe said the findings against Mr Callinan and Supt Taylor were “ astonishing”.

“From the very start of the inquiry I knew they were involved in it, so it didn’t come as a major surprise to me but it’s hard to take,” he said.

Former garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan was exonerated of mistreating Sgt McCabe and of helping to orchestrate a smear campaign against him.

Judge Charleton said there was “no credible evidence” Ms O’Sullivan “played any part” in campaign against him.

“It’s a pity that she didn’t say this to me back at the O’Higgins commission or meet me with when all this arose but I accept the finding,”Sgt McCabe said.