Man caught with loaded pistol after ‘sending photo of weapon to ex-partner’, court told

A Makarov pistol was found by gardaí in a search of the home of Stephen Ennis (36) of Cashel Road, Crumlin, a court heard. Photograph: Garda

A Dublin man accused of possession of a firearm and ammunition allegedly sent a picture of the loaded Makarov handgun to his ex-partner, a court heard.

Bail was denied for the man who gardaí said was “caught red handed” in possession of the weapon, with a file with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and further charges being recommended.

Stephen Ennis (36) of Cashel Road, Crumlin, Co Dublin, appeared in court before Judge John Brennan.

He had no legal representation and chose to represent himself. Ennis was cautioned by the judge not to incriminate himself in his cross-examination of the garda.

Det Garda Anthony Cagney, based out of Swords Garda station, told the court that Ennis was arrested at his home on July 31st on suspicion of possession of firearm in suspicious circumstances. He made no reply when charged at Swords Garda station.

Ennis is alleged to have contacted his ex-partner by text, threatening her with a picture of a firearm on his bed on Thursday, July 30th.

The recipient of the message said she recognised both the number used and the bed in the picture. After taking a statement from the ex-partner, gardaí got a search warrant approved.

Searching Ennis’s home, gardaí found a loaded .22-calibre Makarov pistol with five rounds of ammunition, in a dishcloth in a plastic set of drawers, the court heard.

Gardaí also seized a Samsung mobile believed to have been used in the incident.

Det Gda Cagney told the court the Garda is in possession of video footage of the accused attempting to shoot a firearm in the garden of his home.

Cagney said he was “satisfied” the firearm in the video, said to have been recorded two weeks ago, is the same as was seized by gardaí.

The court heard Ennis made “certain admissions” as to ownership of the weapon.

Objecting to bail on grounds that Ennis could interfere with witnesses, Cagney told the court that Ennis had previously threatened his ex-partner, to “kill her and blow up her address”.

Cagney outlined six total grounds for objection to bail, including that Ennis would not appear in court, and that he could be a threat to others.

He said there were no bail conditions that could satisfy him.

Representing himself, Ennis applied for bail on the grounds that he had the presumption of innocence, to avoid a lengthy wait for trial, that he would consent to “any conditions” and that his mother depends on him.

Ennis pointed out the claimed photograph was not produced before the court and said claims from the garda that he had sent photos to his ex-partner were: “All lies, all hearsay”.

The judge disregarded the alleged previous threats and acknowledged his presumption of innocence, but also noted the “very serious charge”, the strength of evidence linking him to the gun and the photo, and the likely sentence imposed if found guilty.

Brennan withheld bail and Ennis was remanded in custody to appear again for directions on August 10th.