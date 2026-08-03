Gardaí investigate firearm discharge in Ballinasloe

A man in his 20s was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment. Photograph: Eric Luke

Gardaí are investigating the discharge of a firearm in the early hours of Monday in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Emergency services attended the scene at Dunlo in the town after a report of the incident, which occurred at about 3.15am.

A man in his 20s was taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the event and called for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who was in the area of Cúlán Eiscir Riada between 2.30am and 4am who may have information or footage is asked to provide it to gardaí.

The scene was preserved for technical examination on Monday morning. Investigations are continuing.