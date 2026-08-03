Two die on Irish roads during bank holiday weekend

A Garda roads-policing operation is in place around the State until Tuesday. Photograph: Aengus McMahon

Two people have died on Irish roads this bank holiday weekend.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to both collisions after deaths in separate crashes in Co Donegal and Co Carlow.

In the Donegal incident, a collision between a car and a 4x4 vehicle took place at about 2.45pm on Sunday at Fincashel, near Pettigo in south Co Donegal.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger, a woman in her 20s, was taken to University Hospital Letterkenny with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was assessed for injuries.

Earlier on Sunday, a motorcyclist in his 40s died in hospital following a collision with a car at Ballyknockan, near Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow.

The crash took place at 9.30am on Sunday. The motorcyclist was treated at the scene before being airlifted to the Mater hospital in Dublin, where he was pronounced dead.

The two deaths bring the total number of fatalities on Irish roads to 110 this year, tracking well above 2025 levels.

A Garda roads-policing operation remains in place around the State until Tuesday August 4th, involving checkpoints and intoxicant testing.

Some 121 people have been arrested so far for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Just over 2,700 drivers were detected speeding during the first four days of its operation.

Notable speeds gardaí reported in a press release on the operation included a motorist going 101km/h in a 60km/h zone at Parteen, Co Clare, and another motorist driving 79km/h in a 50km/h zone on Ballymount Road Upper in Dublin.

About 310 drivers were detected holding a mobile phone or not wearing a seat belt.