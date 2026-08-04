Crime & Law

Two arrested as cannabis and cocaine valued at €8.5m seized in Meath, Louth

Seizure was part of Operation Tara, a Garda strategy aimed at tackling drug gangs

Drugs valued at an estimated €8.5 million were seized in Garda operation in Cos Meath and Louth. Photograph: Garda Press Offic
Drugs valued at an estimated €8.5 million were seized in Garda operation in Cos Meath and Louth. Photograph: Garda Press Offic
Tue Aug 04 2026 - 08:231 MIN READ

Two men have been arrested following the discovery of cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value of €8.5 million.

The arrests came after officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped a car in Co Meath.

A number of searches were then carried out at various locations in Co Meath and Co Louth.

The men, aged in their 30s and 40s, are being held under Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act 2007, at a Garda station in the Eastern Region.

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A Garda statement said the drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The seizure was part of Operation Tara, a Garda strategy aimed at tackling drug gangs.

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