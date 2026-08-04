Danny Healy-Rae says he had ‘nothing to do’ with brother’s resignation as junior minister

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae has said he had “nothing to do” with his brother Michael’s decision to resign as a junior minister.

It comes as correspondence, released under the Freedom of Information Act, shows the pair’s contacts with the Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the time of the fuel protests.

The Kerry politicians ultimately withdrew their support from the Coalition amid the widespread protests earlier this year over rising petrol and diesel prices caused by the war in Iran.

However, there has also been a falling-out between the brothers, with Michael Healy-Rae telling Radio Kerry in June that he was “pulled overboard” by Danny when he resigned as minister of state for agriculture.

Danny Healy-Rae pushed back against the suggestion he was responsible for Michael’s resignation in a recent statement.

He cited reasons Michael gave in the Dáil for his resignation, including constituents telling him how upset they were over the situation, and he said: “I had nothing to do with this decision.”

Michael Healy-Rae responded by saying: “I believe I’ve said everything I need to say on this issue. I am getting on with my work as I know all the Healy-Raes are.”

In April, senior Coalition figures including the Taoiseach were critical of the protesters that blockaded key fuel infrastructure and said the Government would only meet representative organisations such as the Irish Road Hauliers Association (IRHA) and the Irish Farmers Association (IFA).

On Friday April 10th, a small group of protesters were refused entry to a meeting at the Department of Agriculture attended by 13 industry groups and several ministers, including then-minister of state Michael Healy-Rae.

The Government subsequently announced a new €500 million package of supports on top of €250 million in measures such as fuel excise cuts brought in previously.

The newly released records show that Danny Healy-Rae emailed Martin on April 9th asking that the Government “engage with the protesters”.

He said it was “very clear” that “the pleas of people depending on home heating oil and the farmers and contractors depending on green diesel have not been heard”.

Danny Healy-Rae emailed Martin again on April 10th saying: “I am calling on ye, the Government again today to engage with the protesters as the situation has gotten much worse” as he raised concern that emergency services would “not be able to operate because of lack of fuel”. He said: “The Government needs to respond and meet anyone and everyone to bring this to a satisfactory solution.”

In his statement to The Irish Times, Danny Healy-Rae said that a May 13th letter from the Taoiseach – almost a month after the Healy-Raes withdrew support from the Government – was the only reply he received in response to his emails.

In his May letter, Martin said: “the Government recognises the exceptional pressure that rising fuel costs are placing on farmers, households and businesses”. He said Government had “taken real and substantive action to try to limit the impacts”.

A Government statement last month said “members of Government, including Michael Healy-Rae, held constructive discussions directly with the various representative bodies over the fuel protests at the time” which resulted in support schemes for the haulage and farming sectors.

On April 14th, Michael Healy-Rae resigned as minister and the brothers both voted against the Government in a confidence motion.

Michael told the Dáil he had listened to the protesters and the people of Kerry and had met “tractormen, lorrymen and farmers who were telling me how unhappy they were”. He added: “The leader of the country should have listened.”

He said he was tendering his resignation and “voting no confidence in the leader of the country” because “I believe this Government has let the people of Ireland down”.

In his resignation letter to the Taoiseach, Michael Healy-Rae said: “This has not been an easy decision, and I regret having to step away from a role that I have truly valued and worked extremely hard in, and from a team I have greatly appreciated working with.”

Martin wrote back thanking Healy-Rae for the work he had done as minister and wishing him well for the future.

In his Radio Kerry interview in June, Michael Healy-Rae suggested public comments from Danny Healy-Rae calling for the replacement of the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael leaders – and his decision to vote against the Government in the confidence motion – meant he could not continue in his ministerial role.

Michael’s remarks in the interview contradict the version of events given by him in the aftermath of his departure, when he insisted to reporters he was “absolutely not” bounced into the decision by his brother.

In his statement two weeks ago, Danny Healy-Rae said: “Michael Healy-Rae explained in Dáil Éireann that the Taoiseach hadn’t been listening” and “that he had met many people at his clinics the night before and at other places who were very upset and they were the reason he was resigning and voting against the Government, I had nothing to do with this decision”.

Asked about his brother’s comments, Michael Healy-Rae said in a statement: “I believe I’ve said everything I need to say on this issue. I am getting on with my work as I know all the Healy-Raes are. I have nothing further to add and will not be commenting any further on the subject.”