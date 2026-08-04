Weather

Thunderstorm warning comes into place for 10 counties

Met Éireann forecasts a cloudy and misty start to the week with scattered showers in places

A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place in counties Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo until 9am. File photograph: Getty Images
A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place in counties Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo until 9am. File photograph: Getty Images
Katie Mellett
Tue Aug 04 2026 - 07:572 MIN READ

The weather in Ireland will be cloudy at times with scattered showers and wind as a yellow warning comes into place for 10 counties.

A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place in counties Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo until 9am on Tuesday.

A similar warning will come into effect in Northern Ireland for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry from 12pm to 9pm on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and misty with some scattered showers in places, according to Met Éireann.

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Some heavy thundery downpours will fall for a time in the morning, mainly across Connacht and possibly Ulster, with some spot flooding.

It will brighten up later with some sunny spells but heavy showers will develop, most likely over parts of Ulster and Leinster. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 or 24 degrees, warmest in the east and south.

Tuesday night will be mainly dry with some isolated showers. Cloud will increase overnight with a scattering of showers moving in from the west and persistent rain spreading into parts of Ulster, north Connacht and possibly north Leinster. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Wednesday will be windy and cloudy, with outbreaks of rain affecting much of Ulster and mainly north Connacht and north Leinster.

Occasional gusty westerly winds will reach near gale or gale force in northwestern coastal parts. Rain will be heaviest and most persistent in the northwest, with some spot flooding possible. Elsewhere will be drier with some sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures ranging from 14 degrees in the northwest to 19 or 20 degrees in the southeast.

Wednesday night will be cloudy at times across some northern areas, with outbreaks of rain. However, the rain will ease and clear eastwards through the first half of the night. Scattered showers will become mostly confined to parts of the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

Thursday will be a bright day with some sunny spells with scattered showers, especially further to the north and west. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

The national forecaster said Thursday night will be mostly dry in many areas with a mix of cloud and clear spells. There will also be scattered showers in parts of the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

On Friday there will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells and just a few scattered showers. It is likely to become cloudier further to the southwest, west and northwest, with some rain and drizzle starting to move in, most likely later in the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees.

On Friday night, outbreaks of rain in parts of the southwest, west and northwest will spread further eastwards. Further west, rain will be heavier. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

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Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett is an Irish Times journalist