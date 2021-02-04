PSNI investigate accessibility of storm drain where body of Noah Donohoe was found

Police have launched an investigation into the accessibility of a storm drain where the body of teenager Noah Donohoe was found.

The 14-year-old’s body was recovered from a storm drain close to the M2 motorway last June, six days after he went missing in Belfast.

Police said detectives have launched a separate investigation regarding access to the storm drain network convenient to Premier Drive/Northwood Road in north Belfast, which is owned by the Department for Infrastructure.

A separate coroner’s investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the death of the teenager, who went missing on June 21st last year.

“Police are in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive and Public Prosecution Service and have informed the Donohoe family of the development,” a PSNI spokesman said.

The PSNI said last year they believed Noah entered the drain in the Northwood Road area of north Belfast.

He had cycled to the area from his home in south Belfast and, shortly before he went missing, was seen with no clothes on.

Prior to that, he was seen falling off his bike in Shore Road.

His disappearance prompted a major search operation, with hundreds of people from across Belfast involved. – PA