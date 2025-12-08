Golden Globes 2026 nominations live: Hamnet co-stars Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley in line for picks

The 2026 <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/golden-globes/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/golden-globes/">Golden Globes</a> nominations are to be announced at 1.15pm today. Main Irish interest will be in Hamnet, the adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s book about William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes, which is tipped to land plaudits for the film’s stars <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/paul-mescal/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/paul-mescal/">Paul Mescal</a> and <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/jessie-buckley/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/jessie-buckley/">Jessie Buckley</a>. Also expected to receive nominations are Leonardo DiCaprio’s film One Battle After Another, musical juggernaut Wicked: For Good, Timothee Chalamet’s ping pong film Marty Supreme, and vampire film Sinners starring Michael B Jordan. Read our reviews: <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/film/review/2025/09/24/one-battle-after-another-review-dicaprio-and-penn-face-off-in-andersons-thrilling-epic/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/film/review/2025/09/24/one-battle-after-another-review-dicaprio-and-penn-face-off-in-andersons-thrilling-epic/">One Battle After Another</a>; <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/film/review/2025/11/18/wicked-for-good-review-ariana-grande-and-cynthia-erivo-almost-save-this-deflated-prequel/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/film/review/2025/11/18/wicked-for-good-review-ariana-grande-and-cynthia-erivo-almost-save-this-deflated-prequel/">Wicked: For Good</a>; <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/film/review/2025/04/17/sinners-review-the-best-film-of-2025-so-far-right-down-to-the-celtic-vampires-singing-rocky-road-to-dublin/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/film/review/2025/04/17/sinners-review-the-best-film-of-2025-so-far-right-down-to-the-celtic-vampires-singing-rocky-road-to-dublin/">Sinners</a>