Former Willow Park teacher faces sentence for indecent assault of eight boys

A former teacher at Willow Park primary school in south Dublin faces sentence later today for the indecent assault of eight boys more than 30 years ago.

Peter Kelly (73), who grew up in Booterstown and taught at the school from 1977 until 2004, was convicted last month of 28 counts of indecently assaulting eight boys on various dates in the 1970s and the 1980s at Willow Park primary school.

A Dublin Circuit Criminal Court jury returned majority verdicts.

The school was run by the Holy Ghost Fathers, now the Spiritans, and one of the eight survivors of Kelly’s abuse told a sentencing hearing last week his former teacher had worked for an institution “that tolerated widespread sexual abuse in Willow Park and Blackrock College”.

“Thirty-seven abusers were identified in this, he was a mere cog in a machine of systematic abuse,” the man said. “We as children had no chance.”

All eight complainants, aged between 10 and 13 at the time of the offences, provided victim impact statements to the court last week.

Judge Elma Sheehan also heard submissions on behalf of barrister John Griffin, for the DPP, and Andrew Sexton SC, for Kelly, before adjourning sentence to today.

Because of different legislation applying in different years to the offences, the maximum penalties are two years in some cases and 10 years in others.

In mitigation submissions, Mr Sexton said his client spent his entire life around his home in Booterstown and the school, and prison would be difficult for a man of his age. There was no acceptance by Kelly of the jury’s verdict, counsel said.

Six complainants attended court to read their statements. The remaining two statements were read by Inspector Rachel Kilpatrick, who was involved from 2021 in a large-scale Garda investigation into allegations of sexual abuse at Blackrock College and Willow Park primary school.

A number of complainants referred to Kelly engaging in what he called the “Muppet Show” in the classroom, in which he would take a boy under his black cloak and, under the guise of tickling them, would run his hands up and down their torsos and buttocks.

Kelly also pulled some complainants on to his lap and bounced them aggressively up and down in front of the class while pushing his body against their backs.

The judge was also told Kelly brought some boys to stand in front of the class, stood behind them and took hold of their hands and moved their hands up and down all over their bodies while standing close behind them and pushing his body into theirs. One complainant described this as akin to “a humiliation ritual”.

Many of the offences took place in the classroom but one complainant was assaulted on four occasions by Kelly in a rugby changing room, including being held face down across Kelly’s knee while the teacher slapped his bottom and pushed him up towards his penis. Another complainant was assaulted where gym equipment was stored, involving being made bend over a gym horse and having his buttocks rubbed and slapped.

One complainant alleged, during an occasion when he was held back at school by Kelly, the teacher put his hands inside his underpants and digitally penetrated his anus.

All eight statements outlined serious adverse impacts of the abuse. Some complainants suffered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and some spoke of experiencing suicidal ideation.

One complainant said he always had a sense of “danger and dread” around Kelly and, as a result of Kelly’s abuse, hated everything to do with school and left it early. In adult life, he said, he could never face situations without severe anger, trauma and anxiety.

Another complainant said, as a result of Kelly’s abuse, he did not like it when his father hugged him. One complainant said he spent long periods in psychiatric hospitals due to the abuse and was diagnosed with PTSD. Another man said he suffered depression, social anxiety and PTSD as well as trust issues.

A different complainant said he became a “hollow shell of a human”, was unable to cry as a child and into later life, either for himself or others, and used alcohol and drugs for a long time in an effort to stop negative thoughts. Insomnia and addiction issues were cited by another survivor who contacted gardai after seeing the Late Late Show address issues about abuse in schools run by the Spiritans.

Another survivor said that when Kelly abused him, he was already vulnerable and broken as a result of “multiple sexual crimes” by another person.

Another complainant said he became withdrawn and “dark and brooding” following the abuse and did not speak out because he felt there was an air of “don’t speak, don’t tell”.