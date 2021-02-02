Man shot dead in north Belfast's Cliftonville Road area

A man has died following a shooting in North Belfast.

The incident occurred in the Cliftonville Road area of the city just after 8pm on Tuesday night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it has launched a murder inquiry.

“We received a report around 8.15 pm, that a man had been shot in the Cliftonville Road area of the city,” said Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery.

“Sadly, a man has been pronounced dead. We would urge anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have any information which may assist us with our inquiries to [make] contact.”

Officers closed part of the road and diversions were put in place.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it dispatched one rapid response paramedic, two emergency crews and an ambulance officer to the incident.

People Before Profit Cllr Fiona Ferguson, who lives minutes from the scene, said a number of shots were reportedly fired, although this was not verified.

“The local community is understandably horrified. This is not representative of our local area and certainly not welcomed. My thoughts are with those impacted by the senseless act of violence,” she said.

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ni Chuilín said the community was deeply shocked by the incident.

“There are reports that a man has been shot and injured in the Cliftonville Road area of North Belfast,” she said.

“The local community are deeply shocked by this incident.

“I am appealing to any witnesses to this shooting to come forward to police and assist their investigation.”

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker described the attack as “brutal”.

“I utterly condemn the shooting of a man on the Cliftonville Road area of North Belfast,” he said.

“This is horrific news for a family to receive and the wider community is rightly shocked.

“Those responsible for this shooting have absolutely nothing to offer our community and local residents should be allowed to live their lives without the threat of violence.

“The community does not support these actions. There is no place for violence on our streets.

“An attack of this nature is senseless and horrific at any time, but particularly in the context of a global pandemic that has left our health and emergency services under huge pressure.”

He appealed for anyone with information about the attack to contact police. - Additional reporting PA