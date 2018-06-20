Nine people arrested following drugs raids in Longford

Gardaí believe the arrests of nine people in Longford will “seriously disrupt” the sale and supply of drugs in the wider midlands region.

Seven men and two women are currently being questioned by detectives following a large scale operation involving up to 50 gardaí and members from the Armed Support Unit on Wednesday morning.

All nine suspects, who are from the local area, are being held at Garda stations across Longford and Roscommon.

They range in ages 18 and 55 and can be held for up to 24 hours under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

It is understood the operation formed part of a concerted 18 month surveillance led initiative, involving locally based gardaí as well as officers from the Roscommon-Longford Divisional Drugs Unit.

Investigating officers, many of whom went undercover for several months, concentrated their efforts on “high value targets” involved in the supply and distribution of drugs in the Longford town area.

Supt Jim Delaney paid testament to what he termed was a “huge investment” of Garda resources and evidence gathering.

Longford-Westmeath Fianna Fáíl TD Robert Troy said the raids showed the dedication gardaí continued to uphold in the fight against organised crime and called on Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan to roll out additional resources specifically geared towards combating drug dealing.

“Full credit has to go the gardaí in bringing this investigation to such a successful conclusion,” said Mr Troy. “What it does demonstrate is the importance of having gardaí in our communities as well as the need for more garda resources to prevent the scourge of crime and criminality.”

The head of Longford’s Joint Policing Committee (JPC), Cllr Gerry Warnock, said drug dealing - in particular heroin dealing - “has been a cancer on our community for far too long now.

“This latest operation is something that the people of Longford have been waiting on for quite some time and it’s my sincere hope that these valiant efforts produce tangible results in our fight against the dealers who have neither care nor conscience to the damage their criminal activities are causing ordinary decent people.”