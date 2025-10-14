Ireland v Armenia live updates: World Cup qualifier

Here are some permutations to watch out for in the upcoming games, it’s all about giving themselves a chance going into Hungary. The game tonight between Hungary and Portugal is important then, we need Portugal to beat Hungary and by quite a few goals wouldn’t hurt either.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup Group F qualifier against Armenia, from the Aviva Stadium. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

This is a must-win game for Ireland if they have any designs on staying in with a shout of qualification for the World Cup in North America last summer. Armenia’s 2-1 win over Ireland in Yerevan though showed this is not an easy task, but Irish eyes will be set on revenge. Josh Cullen misses the game through suspension.

Here is the squad available for Heimir Hallgrímsson tonight. The starting team will follow when it is available,

Republic of Ireland squad – Portugal & Armenia

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Everton).

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jimmy Dunne (QPR), John Egan (Hull City), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Will Ferry (Dundee United).

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Will Smallbone (Millwall), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Finn Azaz (Southampton).

Attackers: Evan Ferguson (AS Roma), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United), Festy Ebosele (Istanbul Başakşehir), Kasey McAteer (Ipswich Town).