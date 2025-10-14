Pro-Palestine activists had to be removed by hoist from Cork business premises, court hears

Det Gda McSweeney said the man and woman were removed from the building by hoist by members of the fire brigade. Photograph: Google Maps

Two pro-Palestine activists who had to be removed by hoist from the Collins Aerospace building in Cork city appeared before Cork District Court on Tuesday morning charged with trespassing to cause criminal damage.

Myles Murphy, of Ravenswood Mews in Carrigaline, Co Cork, and Kellie McConnell, of Toner House, Sidmonton Place, Bray, Co Wicklow, were charged with an offence of burglary at Collins Aerospace in Penrose Wharf, Penrose, Cork city, in the early hours of Monday.

Det Gda Martin McSweeney said that windows were broken and slogans were spray painted. He stated “thousands of euro” worth of damage was caused.

“It is alleged that the accused entered the third floor of the building using a ladder and caused extensive damage to the property. Monitors and windows were smashed. Various slogans were painted on numerous walls.”

Garda negotiators were called in to “de-escalate the situation” with Det Gda McSweeney stating Ms McConnell (27) and Mr Murphy (30) had to be removed from the building by hoist by members of the fire brigade. Garda negotiators also had to convince them to remove themselves from the ledge of the building.

Ms McConnell was arrested on Monday evening at her address in Bray and charged at a Garda station in Cork city. She made no reply to the charge. There was no objection to bail on her own bond of €500.

She cannot have any contact with any employee of Collins Aerospace, go near Penrose Wharf or make any commentary on the case on social media. She must also sign on at Bray Garda Station and be contactable to gardaí by mobile phone.

Ms McConnell works in Wicklow town. She was directed to stay out of Cork city, apart from legal appointments or court appearances.

Meanwhile, evidence of arrest, charge and caution in the case of Mr Murphy was handed in to the court by certificate. The court heard he replied: “I am not guilty” when the charge was put to him under caution.

He has to obey the same conditions as his co-accused. Free legal aid was assigned to him as he is on job seekers allowance.

Both accused were remanded on bail to appear before Cork District Court on December 2nd for directions of the Director of Public Prosecutions.