Man (20s) and teenager charged with murder of Barry Daly in Doneraile

Barry Daly was found dead near his home in the village of Doneraile, Co Cork

Two people have been charged with the murder of a father of four who was attacked outside his home in Doneraile, north Cork at the weekend.

Alex Deady (20) and a 17 year old teenager, who can’t be named because he is a juvenile, were both charged with the murder of Barry Daly at Rockview Tce, Doneraile on October 12th.

Mr Daly was found with serious injuries outside his house around 2am on Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics were unable to resuscitate him.

Mr Deady of Glenview, Convent Road, Doneraile and the teenager were brought before Mallow District Court where they were charged with murder of Mr Daly contrary to Common Law.

Det Garda Gary Costelloe of Charleville Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Mr Deady and told the court that the accused made no reply to the charge.

Det Garda Noelle McSweeney of Mallow Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to the juvenile and told the court that he too made no reply to the charge.

Insp Paul Aherne said that given that the accused were charged with murder, they could not apply for bail at district court level, so the state was seeking remands in custody and detention.

Insp Aherne told the court that he was seeking a remand in custody for Mr Deady to Cork Prison to appear at Mallow District Court on October 21st by video link.

Senior officers declared the area outside Barry Daly’s house a crime scene. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

And he said he was seeking a remand in detention to Oberstown Detention Campus for the juvenile to the same date and he confirmed a place was available in Oberstown for the youth.

Judge Colm Roberts noted that an accused person had no entitlement to bail on a murder charge at the district court and he therefore had no discretion in the matter of bail.

He remanded Mr Deady in custody and the juvenile in detention at Oberstown to appear again at Mallow District Court on October 21st with both accused to appear in court by video link.

He granted Mr Deady free legal aid and assigned solicitor Charlie O’Connor to represent him while he granted the juvenile free legal aid and assigned solicitor Denis Linehan to represent him.

Mr Daly, who worked as a postman in Mallow, is survived by his partner, Katie O’Reilly and their four children, who range in age from 17 to two years old. Gardaí have appointed a Family Liaison Officer to support the family and keep them informed of developments in the inquiry.