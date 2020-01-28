Murder of Dublin mechanic unsolved 10 years after partial remains found

Gardaí have appealed for information on the murder of 26-year-old Dubliner Ken Fetherston 10 years after he was killed and his remains hidden in the Dublin Mountains.

Detectives believe the father of one was stabbed to death on September 22nd, 2009.

Mr Fetherston’s partial remains were discovered on Military Road at the foot of the Dublin Mountains in Rathfarnham on January 31st, 2010.

While a postmortem of on the remains that were discovered concluded he had been stabbed to death and a number of suspects were later arrested, no-one has ever been charged in connection with the killing.

However, just days ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the dead man’s remains being found, the Garda and Crimestoppers agency have launched an appeal for information.

Supt Ian Lackey of Tallaght Garda station said though a decade had passed since the murder, the case could still be unlocked if people who had information came forward.

“On the tenth anniversary of Kenneth’s murder, we are appealing for anyone who has even the smallest piece of information to come forward,” he said.

“Although time has passed, any information that may seem insignificant to you may help with this investigation. If a member of the public prefers to give the information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.”

Mr Fetherston left his apartment in Tallaght at about 8.30am on September 22nd, 2009. When his family were unable to contact him later in the day and heard nothing from him they reported him missing.

He had last been seen at Landy’s Industrial Estate in nearby Knocklyon on the day he went missing.

Gardaí believe Mr Fetherston may have been killed when he sought the return of money he had given to somebody known to him. After his partial remains were found and his assumed killing was confirmed, his family said he had received compensation following an accident and would lend money to people who needed it.

Mr Fetherston was not known to gardaí for any involvement in crime. Detectives investigating the killing have pursued a definite line of inquiry but have never made a breakthrough, although several arrests have taken place.

The dead man’s red Honda Civic was found parked in a lay-by on the N11 between Arklow and Gorey, Co Wexford, four days after his disappearance. His blood was found in and around the boot of the car, and his crutch, which he had been using following a foot injury, was missing.

Gardaí believe the car was abandoned between 11pm on Tuesday September 22nd and 10am on Wednesday September 23rd. They believe whoever stabbed him to death then used his car to move his body to the Dublin Mountains before dumping the car in Co Wexford.

Gardaí were able to recover 35 to 40 per cent of Mr Fetherston’s remains after his skull was discovered by walkers on January 31st. The recovery operation took three weeks. The body was identified using dental records.

Mr Fetherston was stabbed multiple times, with injuries evident in the skull and the neck.

A murder inquiry was launched following the postmortem result and five people were arrested and released without charge. A file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions who directed that there was insufficient evidence to press charges.