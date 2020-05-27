Motorcyclist killed in collision with tractor in Co Mayo

A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead following a collision with a tractor in Co Mayo on Tuesday evening.

The collision occurred on the N59 road between Mulranny and Newport at 8.30pm. The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced at the scene. The operator of the tractor escaped without injury.

The dead man’s body has been removed to the morgue at Mayo General Hospital. Garda forensic crash scene investigators remain at the scene.

A spokesman said gardaí “are appealing to any witnesses or any road users in the area who may have camera footage (dashcam footage) to contact Newport Gardaí on 098 41102, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”