Family of murdered Paul Quinn plea for ‘justice’ 18 years on as gardaí appeal for information

Paul Quinn (21) was murdered in the Tullyvanus area of Co Monaghan after being lured to a shed by a number of men

Gardaí investigating the murder of a 21-year-old man in Co Monaghan 18 years ago have issued a fresh appeal for information on the anniversary of his death.

Paul Quinn was murdered in the Tullyvanus area on October 20th, 2007, after being lured to a shed by a number of men.

In an appeal on Monday, Mr Quinn’s mother, Breege, said: “The gardaí are still investigating the murder. Please go and give us justice. It’s no easier today than it was that evening that he died.”

During the course of the Garda investigation, 23 people have been arrested on both sides of the border. This included 14 people who were arrested by An Garda Síochána and nine by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

In March 2020, a thematic review of this investigation was completed by the Garda Serious Crime Review team.

In a statement on Monday, gardaí said the solving of the murder was “of the utmost priority” for the force and any information received will be treated with absolute confidentiality.

Gardaí believe there are still people with information in the community who have yet to come forward.

Garda supt Ronan Carey said: “We firmly believe that the answers to this murder or the evidence that we require to progress this investigation lies within the community.

“That relationships change or the nature of them, and that people may be in a position now to provide answers to us or come forward to us and give us information that they may not have been previously in a position to do so.

“We want to provide the answers, and we want to provide justice to Paul, to his mother, Breege, and his father, Stephen.”

Liaison continues with the Quinn family, who are updated regularly on any developments in the case, the statement added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda station on (042) 974 7900 or any Garda station. Anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.