Digging continues in Co Monaghan bog for remains of Columba McVeigh

Republicans helped to refine a search area ahead of a fresh attempt to find a teenager who was disappeared by the Provisional IRA more than 40 years ago.

Columba McVeigh (19), from Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, was abducted and murdered by the IRA on November 1st, 1975 and secretly buried.

Excavators started digging on a one acre site at Bragan bog in Co Monaghan on Monday morning.

Four previous searches on the bog near Emyvale have not uncovered McVeigh’s remains.

He is one of three of the “Disappeared” victims of the Troubles whose bodies have still to be found.

Jon Hill, senior investigator with the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims Remains (ICLVR), said they were helped by replicanto identify an area to search. He said previous search attempts have helped restore the area to how it would have looked in 1975.

“Since 2013 when we concluded the last search, we have re-evaluated all the information we had and we have gone back to the drawing board and encouraged through the republican movement any people that might have information about this location to revisit, and to revisit in their minds as well,” he said.

“The site has been restored pretty much to how it was back in 1975, that’s the coincidence of us taking down the trees down during a search we did further down. So, we encouraged them to come back and, as a result, an area has been designated as worthy for searching for him.

“That area has been marked out and that is where we are now undertaking our search.”

It is expected to take around two weeks for the excavators to remove the top level of peat from the section they plan to search.

After that, ICLVR workers, including archaeologists, will examine an area measuring approximately 40 metres by 20 metres.

“We are hopeful, we wouldn’t be here if we weren’t hopeful, but you can’t raise expectations too high too early,” Mr Hill added. “The information is good that has brought us here, the equipment that we are using is right, the knowledge and experience is good and the staff are good, so we have everything in our favour. “What we need next is to be in the exactly the right place.”

The latest search for Mr McVeigh started on the 21st anniversary of his father’s death.

Paddy McVeigh died without ever knowing where his son’s remains are buried. His wife Vera died a decade later.

The teenager’s brother Oliver McVeigh said the new search was hard for the family, given the number of unsuccessful digs, but they were “cautiously optimistic”.

He said he intends to attend the search, but not every day as he does not want his presence there to be a distraction.

McVeigh’s sisterDympna Kerr said she hopes the new dig will finally end the family’s suffering.

“As every year passes, we ask ‘for how much longer must this go on?’,” she said. “I can only hope and pray that the torment will end.”

Three of the 16 classified as the Disappeared remain missing.

As well as McVeigh, they are former monk Joe Lynskey and soldier Robert Nairac.

ICLVR lead investigator Geoff Knupfer has issued a fresh call for information which could lead to their remains being found.

Anyone with information on the Disappeared can contact the ICLVR in confidence by calling 00800 555 85500, by email to secretary_at_iclvr.ie; in writing to ICLVR, PO Box 10827, Dublin 2; or via the website iclvr.ie/ – Additional reporting PA