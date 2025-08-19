Man (42) charged with attempted murder over alleged attack on victim who had fingers cut off

Bernard Mongan (42) has been charged with attempted murder, causing serious harm, and being armed with a hammer during a burglary. Photograph: iStock

A father of three has been charged with attempted murder of a man who was allegedly attacked and had two fingers cut off in a house in Dublin in May.

Widower Bernard Mongan snr (42) of Deansrath Grove, Clondalkin, appeared at Dublin District Court on Tuesday when his case was upgraded.

He had been accused initially of assault causing harm to Bernard Lawrence (29), production of an implement as a weapon and burglary at a house in Kilcronan View on May 9th last. Bail was set following a hearing on May 17th, and he was released.

However, on Tuesday, Mr Mongan was charged with attempted murder of Mr Lawrence, causing him serious harm, and being armed with a hammer during a burglary.

Garda Shane O’Brien told Judge John Brennan that Mr Mongan “made no reply” when the new charges were put to him. Garda O’Brien said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has authorised that he face trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

Furthermore, the DPP directed the withdrawal of the original set of charges.

Mr Mongan did not address the court; no plea was indicated.

He could not apply for bail as the District Court does not have the power to hold a bail hearing in an attempted murder case, which requires an application before the High Court.

Judge Brennan remanded him in custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence to appear at Cloverhill District Court on August 26th.

Legal aid was granted to Mr Mongan, who is on social welfare, following an application by defence solicitor Andrew Molony.

An earlier bail hearing was told that when the injured man was chased, and took refuge in a stranger’s house, he went into a child’s room, where he was assaulted and suffered life-altering injuries, with his thumb and index finger on his left hand being cut off.

His left middle finger was cut to the bone and “hanging on by skin only”.

He was taken to hospital for medical intervention, including surgery to attempt to reattach his amputated fingers, which was unsuccessful.

A 17-year-old boy and a man in his 20s are also before the courts on connected charges.