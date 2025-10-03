Seven on trial accused of raping deaf woman

The seven men, who are aged between 32 and 55, each pleaded not guilty. Photograph: Noel Bennett/Getty Images

Seven men have gone on trial in the Central Criminal Court accused of raping a woman who is deaf over a lengthy period of years.

One of the men is also accused of sexual misconduct against two other women, the court heard.

The trial is estimated to last four months and will take a break at Christmas before continuing in the new year, Ms Justice Caroline Biggs told the assembled jury panel on Friday.

Explaining the reasons for the estimated length of the trial, the judge said that as well as the number of defendants and potential witnesses, the complainant in relation to the rape allegation is deaf and will require interpreters and an intermediary.

“Because of these challenges that face [the complainant], the process is going to be slower than usual,” the judge said.

She noted potential jurors will be removed from their work life and family life “for a significant period of time”, but that being on a jury is an important civic duty.

“I ask you and urge you to be willing to carry out this duty because of its importance,” she said.

The seven men, who are aged between 32 and 55, each pleaded not guilty to one charge of raping the woman within the State on various dates.

The charges put to the men in court on Friday span a timeframe from 1996 to 2011. Some of the accused will be arraigned on further charges next week before the trial commences. None of the parties in the case can be named for legal reasons.

The first man (55), who will be referred to as Accused A, pleaded not guilty to one count of raping the woman on dates between December 2009 and April 2011.

Accused B, aged 48, pleaded not guilty to one count of raping the woman on dates between December 2008 and December 2010.

The third man (34), who will be referred to as Accused C, pleaded not guilty to raping the woman on dates between February and December 2001.

This man also entered not guilty pleas to one count of anally raping another woman on a date between September 2013 and September 2014 and one count of sexually assaulting a third woman on a date between September 2005 and September 2006.

Accused D, aged 33, pleaded not guilty to one count of raping the woman on dates between December 2006 and December 2007.

Accused E, aged 32, pleaded not guilty to one count of raping the woman on dates between April and December 2003.

Accused F, also aged 32, pleaded not guilty to one count of raping the woman on dates between December 2007 and April 2010.

Accused G, aged 45, pleaded not guilty to one count of raping the woman on dates between December 1996 and December 1997.

An extended jury panel of 15 jurors was empanelled on Friday, and the trial is expected to open next week.