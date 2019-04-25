Man injured in ‘indiscriminate’ Co Louth shooting

Gardaí described the Co Louth attack in which a man was shot and injured as “indiscriminate”.

Superintendent Andrew Watters said members of the public and children were endangered.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a shooting took place in Drogheda during which a man appears to have sustained a number of wounds.

It is understood the man was shot in the arm and the leg and the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The victim has a Drogheda address.

The incident occurred at Hardman’s Gardens in Drogheda, at about 4.25pm.

The injured man was treated at the scene before being taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Gardaí say the man is in a serious but stable condition.

Gardaí say the attackers were travelling in a red Volkswagon Golf Car, bearing false registration plates 191D31786.

A car believed to have been used in shooting has been found burnt out on the Rathmullen Road in Drogheda.

Gardaí believe that two males ran from this car when it was abandoned.

The Garda said in a statement that a number of people in the area narrowly avoided being shot in the attack.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information about the attack, or those who were in the Hardman’s area of Drogheda on Thursday before 4.23pm, who saw anything unusual, to come forward.

They are also appealing for anyone who saw either the red Volkswagon Golf bearing registration plates 191D31786 or any red Volkswagon Golf in the Drogheda area on Thursday to come forward.

The Garda is appealing to the drivers of a dark navy-coloured taxi and a rigid lorry with a white cab (advertising Tipperary Water) which were stopped directly behind the attackers’ red Volkswagon golf to come forward.

It is unclear if the shooting is linked to feuding in the Drogheda area.