Court increases jail time for rapist who failed to tell gardaí he was a sex offender

A convicted rapist who was jailed last March for rape has been given more time in custody for having failed to inform authorities he was a sex offender.

Randi Gladstone (41), formerly from Guyana, had 19 previous convictions from the UK, for offences including rape, kidnapping, robbery and false imprisonment.

Last March he was sentenced at the Central Criminal Court for the rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment of a young woman two weeks after he arrived in the State in August 2023. He had previously been subjected to a deportation order from the UK.

The offence occurred in “budget accommodation” in south Co Dublin.

On Wednesday, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said Gladstone failed to notify gardaí within seven days that he was a sex offender, which was required by law.

Mr Justice McDermott said failure to register as a sex offender carries a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment. He said Gladstone was “not really appreciating his obligations to register ... but that doesn’t cut it”.

Noting the guilty plea, he sentenced Gladstone to six further months in prison.

The judge noted Gladstone offended within days of arriving in the State, so he said the six-month sentence should be served on top of the 10-year sentence imposed on him last March.

The court heard Gladstone flew from Suriname to Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands and arrived into Ireland on August 11th, 2023.

Det Garda Carol Corrigan told Patrick Gageby SC, prosecuting, that Gladstone did not inform gardaí of his address within seven days, as is required by law.

The court heard Gladstone dragged a young woman into his room where he raped and falsely imprisoned her.

Gladstone was made aware of the accusations against him that August 25th.

The court heard he went to Dublin Port and bought a ticket to the UK. He was told he was not allowed back into the UK. He was arrested two days later.

Gladstone had been residing in South America for some years and had some work history in construction.

He is now serving his sentence in Midlands Prison.