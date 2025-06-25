Former Ryanair pilot further remanded over €10m cannabis seizure

Brendan O’Mara appeared in court via video-link from Limerick Prison after a judge refused him bail at a special sitting of Ennis District Court on May 10th following Garda objections.

A former Ryanair pilot charged in connection with the possession of more than €10 million of cannabis is in the process of having the material independently analysed, a court has heard.

At Ennis District Court, solicitor Ted McCarthy said the independent analysis of the material will help determine a bail application for Brendan O’Mara.

Mr O’Mara (62), of An Tulach, Summerhill, Meelick, Co Clare, was making his fifth court appearance following the seizure of about 500kg of cannabis valued at an estimated €10 million at his home on May 7th.

Mr O’Mara appeared in court via video-link from Limerick Prison after a judge refused him bail at a special sitting of Ennis District Court on May 10th following Garda objections.

READ MORE

Sgt John Burke told the court the Garda investigation is complex and “involved the seizure of €10 million worth of cannabis”.

He said two gardaí are working full-time on the investigation, which involves international contacts and ongoing inquiries into devices that were also seized.

“I take on board what the State has said,” Mr McCarthy said. “We ourselves are in the process of having the material independently analysed.

“The outcome of that will determine our bail application, which is imminent.”

Judge Alec Gabbett remanded Mr O’Mara in custody to appear again at Ennis District Court on July 9th.

Mr O’Mara faces two charges – possessing cannabis for sale or supply, and possessing cannabis.

At a bail hearing on May 10th, gardaí told the court Mr O’Mara made no reply to the charges after caution, and that “further, and more serious charges” may be brought against him.