Man arrested over Waterford assault released

A man arrested in connection with a serious assault outside a nightclub in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, has been released without charge.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on Sunday afternoon and was released without charge in the early hours of Monday morning. A file is due to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A man in his 30s was seriously injured following an assault in the early hours of Sunday morning outside a nightclub on Davitts Quay, Dungarvan.

The man sustained serious head injuries, and received emergency treatment at the scene before he was taken to University Hospital Waterford. He was later transferred to University Hospital Cork. It is understood he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Dungarvan garda station on 058 48600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.