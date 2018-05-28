Woman (59) in serious condition following hit-and-run in Co Wexford

A woman is in a serious condition following a hit-and-run incident in Co Wexford on Monday morning.

The 59-year-old woman was out walking her dog at Millands, Gorey when she was struck by a vehicle at 7.30am. The vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The woman was removed to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin where her condition is described as serious.

The road was closed to facilitate forensic collision investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone in the area at the time, who may have dash cam footage or anyone who may have information about the collision to contact gardai at Gorey garda station on 051 9430690, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.