Man denies inciting a child to engage in sexual activity at play park

A man appeared in court in Ballymena on Monday charged with inciting a child to engage in sexual activity at a play park in Antrim town at the weekend.

Ryan O’Lynn (25), of Birch Hill Park, Antrim, is also accused of exposing himself.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Maguire told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant “completely denies” the offences.

A detective constable said he believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

He told the court it was alleged a male approached an eight-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy, and tried to get them to go “behind a tree”.

The officer said both children confirmed they had “not been touched”.

The court heard that the alleged incident happened in the “vicinity” of a play park and that the children had run away.

The officer said there was great concern for the welfare of the defendant and said numerous comments had been made on Facebook.

He said he was not opposed to bail, but if bail was granted it would have to be to an address outside Antrim.

He added that the accused had been drinking at the time of the alleged incident at 7.10pm on Saturday.

The police officer said Mr O’Lynn “puts himself in the place” but had claimed “he wasn’t aware of anyone else being in the vicinity”.

District Judge Liam McNally said he had to take into account two factors. First, there was a presumption of innocence and the defendant had indicated he was “not guilty of these offences”. The second matter was bail.

Mr O’Lynn was released on his own bail of £500 with a surety of £1,000 with conditions including a ban from entering Antrim town and making no contact with any children unless approved by the PSNI or social services.

There was to be no contact with the alleged “injured party” and he was not to be within 100 metres of any school or any public play area.

The defendant was also barred from consuming alcohol.

He is due to appear at Antrim Magistrates Court on June 19th.