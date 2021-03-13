Man arrested over Mayo hit-and-run in which pedestrian died

A man in his late 30s has been arrested in relation to a hit-and-run in Co Mayo earlier this week which resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

The collision, which involved a male pedestrian in his 40s and a vehicle, occurred at 11.50pm on Wednesday in the Humbert Way area of Castlebar. The man was treated at the scene before being brought to Mayo University Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

Gardaí said on Saturday that a man aged in his late 30s was arrested in relation to the incident and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Castlebar Garda Station.