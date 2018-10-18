Man arrested over ‘barricaded’ house in west Dublin

A man has been arrested after gardaí attended a “barricaded” house in Ronanstown on Wednesday.

Gardaí had requested a media blackout on reporting of the situation yesterday.

It is understood a man barricaded himself inside a house in west Dublin. Gardaí used a taser on the man, who was arrested and is being held in custody.

As a taser was used, the incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

The media blackout was lifted on Thursday morning.