Man arrested in Keane Mulready Woods murder investigation

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of Keane Mulready Woods.

The man in his 40s were arrested on Tuesday morning and is being detained at Drogheda Garda station. He can be held for up to seven days.

Keane Mulready Woods (17) was last seen alive by his family on the evening of Sunday, January 12th, 2020. Gardaí believe he was killed almost immediately after he was last seen alive and his body was later dismembered.

After his remains were found in two portions in north Dublin in the days following his disappearance, gardaí identified a house in Drogheda where they believe he was killed and dismembered.