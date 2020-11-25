Two men arrested after woman (61) shot at her home in Co Derry

Two men have been arrested by police investigating the shooting of a “vulnerable” grandmother in the North.

The suspects, both aged 43, are being questioned about the shooting in which the 61-year-old victim was critically injured at her home on Bushmills Road, in Coleraine, Co Derry, on October 5th.

They were arrested in Coleraine on Wednesday morning and are being held at Belfast’s Musgrave police station under section 41 of the Terrorism Act.

On Monday, police released CCTV footage of three men suspected of being the gunmen.

Detective chief inspector John Caldwell, from the PSNI’s major investigation team, said at time he believed members of the North Antrim Ulster Defence Association were behind the attack, in which more than 10 shots were fired into the woman’s house.

She had been sleeping in a chair downstairs because of various health problems when one of the bullets hit her in the head.

The victim had been fighting for her life but is since “making good progress”, however the incident is being treated as attempted murder, the PSNI said.

A substantial reward was also offered for information leading to the recovery of two weapons - a handgun and a shotgun - suspected of being used in the attack and previously in other incidents in the area .