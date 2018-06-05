Man arrested following fatal crash in Co Clare

A truck driver has been arrested following a fatal collision in Co Clare on Tuesday.

The victim, a man in his 60s who is believed to be from Crusheen, died after his van and a lorry collided on the M18 near Ennis. It’s understood the victim was the sole occupant of the van.

The incident occurred at about 12.50pm at the entrance to the southbound off-ramp to junction 13.

It’s understood that both vehicles were travelling southbound when the collision occurred.

The van left the motorway following the collision and crashed into a pole before overturning onto its side. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, who was uninjured, was interviewed by gardaí at the scene before being arrested and taken to Ennis Garda station for further questioning.

Gardaí were first to arrive at the scene, and were followed by an ambulance and three units of the fire brigade from Ennis. Additional units from the fire service at Shannon town were also mobilised.

Forensic examination

The M18 between junction 14 southbound and junction 12 was closed for a time. The road was closed again later to facilitate a forensic examination.

The man’s body has been removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Limerick, where a postmortem examination is due to be carried out.

Gardaí have confirmed that one man was arrested and have appealed to witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Supt Brendan McDonagh said: “We are appealing to anyone who was travelling along at the M18 around junction 13 between about 12.50pm and 1.00pm [on Tuesday] to contact us if they witnessed anything. We are investigating all the circumstances of this collision and would ask anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Ennis Garda station on 065-6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.