Drug addict with nearly 190 convictions who twice robbed same pharmacy given seven years

The court heard that while a staff member was putting tablets into a bag during the robbery, the raider also took her phone. Pharmacy. Photograph: iStock

A robber with 189 previous convictions who twice targeted the same pharmacy has been given a seven-year sentence with the final three years suspended.

Robert Clinch (43) told the court in a letter that he wants to rehabilitate and change his life.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Clinch, a long-time drug addict, was previously released during the Covid pandemic with no support and within hours, had broken into a McDonald’s restaurant to make himself food and steal cash.

Clinch, of Millbrook Grove, Kilbarrack, Dublin, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery of a pharmacy in Coolock on dates in February and July 2023.

Passing sentence on Monday,Judge Elma Duffy noted the same shop and the same victims had been targeted twice. She said Clinch knew the consequences of this offending for himself and his victims. She noted he had been described as being a pathetic figure doing what he needed to do to get his next fix.

She took into account that he wants to change his life and has been motivated to engage with services and become drug-free while in custody. She told him that no matter what is put in place for him on his release, at some point, he must be the person who has to break the cycle.

The judge imposed consecutive sentences totalling seven years and suspended the final three on strict conditions.

Garda Alan Davis told Patrick Jackson, prosecuting, that in the first robbery on February 16th, 2023, Clinch entered the store through security doors as another customer was leaving. His face was covered and he was armed with a knife. He asked the staff to open the till and took €150.

He also took about 300 tablets and warned staff not to press the panic button. He said sorry before he left the scene.

Garda Davis said on July 4th, 2023, the same staff were working, when one of them saw a man roll a black beanie down over his face and knew he was going to rob the store. He banged the security door with his shoulder to force it open and used a rock to prevent it from closing. Staff activated the panic alarm.

Clinch asked them why they had pressed the panic button and ran to the dispensary, where tablets were put into a bag. While the staff member was doing this, he leaned over and took her phone.

Gardaí were able to identify Clinch on CCTV and trace him on footage walking to and from his home before and after the robberies. He was arrested and made denials.

The court heard Clinch was a drug addict who was committing offences to feed his habit.