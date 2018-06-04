Man remanded in custody after loaded revolver seized

A 31-year-old man charged over the seizure of a loaded revolver in Dublin has been remanded in custody.

As part of investigation into organized crime and threats to life in the Dublin, gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Special Crime Task Force and Crime & Security arrested two men and seized a loaded revolver.

The weapon was seized on Saturday afternoon after gardaí stopped one man in a car and another on a bicycle at East Wall Road in Dublin 3.

They were taken to Garda stations in north Dublin where they were detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Paul Beatty (31) with an address at Eugene St, Dublin 8, was brought to appear before Judge Bernadette Owens at Dublin District Court on Monday.

He faced two charges under the Firearms Act.

He was accused of unlawful possession of a .38 special calibre Smith & Wesson revolver and five rounds of ammunition on June 2nd at Charlemount Parade, Dublin 3.

Det Enda Gormley of the GNDOCB told the court the accused was charged at Mountjoy Garda station at 6.38pm on Sunday. He said Mr Beatty was cautioned and made “no reply” when charged.

He told the court he was seeking for the accused to be remanded in custody.

Defence solicitor John O’Doherty said his client was not applying for bail at this stage. The judge also acceded to Mr O’Doherty’s request to grant legal aid to Mr Beatty.

The defendant, dressed in a green top and green trousers, did not address the court during the brief hearing.

There was no indication of a plea.

He was remanded in custody to appear again on Wednesday at Cloverhill District Court.

A second man has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.