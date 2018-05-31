Two due in court after gun and drugs worth €1m seized in Dublin
Garda operation observed a shotgun being handed between two vehicles in Finglas
Two people are due for court after a gun was seized in Finglas. Photograph: Collins
A man and a woman are due to appear in court in Dublin today charged with firearms and drug offences.
The charges come after a Garda operation on Monday observed a semi-automatic shotgun being handed between two vehicles in Finglas in north Dublin.
Both vehicles were subsequently stopped and the firearm recovered.
A 31-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were arrested and were questioned under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act.
Follow-up searches led to the seizure of cocaine worth an estimated €140,000 and heroin with a mixing agent work an estimated €900,000.