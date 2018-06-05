Molly Martens transferred after breaking prison rules

Molly Martens has been moved to North Carolina Correctional Institute for Women (NCCIW) after three breaches of prison rules.

Martens (34) who is serving 20 to 25 years for the second-degree murder of her husband Jason Corbett was moved from Southern Correctional Institute on May 31st.

Mr Corbett, originally from Co Limerick, was beaten to death at his home in Wallburg, North Carolina on August 2nd, 2015. Martens and her father Thomas, a retired FBI agent, were convicted of second-degree murder and both sentenced to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 25 years at Davidson County Court in Lexington last year.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) cited Martens for possession of “no threat contraband” and disobeying an order on May 2nd. She is also cited as having gone on an ‘unauthorised leave’ on November 21st, 2017. Martens faces a custody review on August 1st.

Molly Martens Corbett first met her Irish husband in 2008 after she moved to Limerick to work as a nanny for his children following the death of his first wife Margaret (Mags) Fitzpatrick. They later became involved and married in 2011.

Mr Corbett’s sister, Tracey Corbett Lynch said last month she is disappointed a first degree murder charge was not brought and has her own beliefs on what happened to her brother.

“I believe that Molly Martens planned to kill Jason and that all the evidence pointed towards it. I was disappointed there wasn’t a first degree [murder] charge,” she told the Late Late Show.

“I know that Jason had a bag packed with the kids’ clothes. He was going to leave. He had been looking up flights... he had been drugged and the toxicology report shows the drugs in his system.”

She said Martens had hit him in the head with a brick in his sleep and after he died, waited to call 911. “I believe they left him to die.”