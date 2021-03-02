Man dies from injuries after being airlifted to hospital after car crash on Tuesday

A man in his forties has died after being airlifted from the scene of a car crash on Tuesday.

The crash occurred on the R173 between Loughanmore and Jenkinstown in Co Louth at approximately 2.15pm.

Gardaí said the man suffered serious injuries following the collision between his car and a truck.

He was airlifted to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda but died a short time later.

The R173 was closed between Dundalk and Carlingford on Tuesday afternoon and evening and local diversions were put in place. The scene was preserved for Garda forensic collision investigators.

They are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the collision to contact them, including anyone who was driving in the Loughanmore and Jenkinstown areas between 1.45pm and 2.30pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any station.