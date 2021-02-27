Three men charged after seizure of cannabis worth €720,000

Three men have been charged and were due to appear before a court on Saturday evening after €227,000 in cash and cannabis worth €720,000 were seized earlier this week.

As part of an investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau assisted by Revenue customs officials and the Garda Dog Unit stopped and searched four vehicles in Ashbourne and west Dublin on Thursday.

Four addresses in counties Dublin, Meath and Louth were also searched. Some 36kg of cannabis, with an estimated street value of €720,000, was seized during this operation, along with €22,000 in cash.

A further quantity of cash was located and seized during a search of a vehicle.

Three men, two aged in their 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested on Thursday in relation to the seizures and have been charged. All three were due to appear before Cloverhill District Court at 6.30pm on Saturday.