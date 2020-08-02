Man arrested and charged over car hijacking in Dublin city centre

A man has been arrested and charged after a car was hijacked in Dublin city centre and subsequently collided with two other vehicles.

In a statement on Sunday, gardaí said that at approximately 8.15am on Saturday, August 1st, a man approached a car that was stopped at traffic lights on Capel Street in Dublin 1 and told the male driver of the vehicle to get out of it. The driver complied and the other man got into the car and drove it southbound on the quays.

The car was then involved in a collision with two other vehicles on Walkinstown Avenue in Dublin 12 at approximately 10am. No injuries were reported following the incident.

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene of the crash and detained at Store Street Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday at 10.30am.