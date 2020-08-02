Man (26) arrested after Dublin robbery and car chase

Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery at a premises in, Baldoyle, Co Dublin, on Saturday.

Two men entered the premises on Grange Road at about 4.30pm armed with what was believed to be a firearm and threatened staff. They left with a sum of money and jumped into a grey-coloured car.

Responding gardaí saw a vehicle leaving the scene and followed it. A pursuit operation ended when the car crashed on Priorswood Road, Dublin 17.

Gardaí arrested a man (26) who ran from the car and seized a firearm and cash from the robbery.

The man is being held at Raheny Garda Station under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939. Investigations are ongoing.

Nobody was injured during the robbery or pursuit.