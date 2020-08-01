Man (25) held over €45,000 cash and drugs seizure in Dublin

Drugs worth an estimated €30,000 and €15,000 in cash has been seized by gardaí in south Dublin.

In an operation led by Terenure District Drugs Unit, gardaí at approximately 8.30pm conducted a surveillance operation observing what they called “a significant drug transaction” involving a car belonging to a man (25) on the Rathmines Road in Dublin.

A search of the car led to the discovery of an estimated €1,000 in cocaine and €1,000 in cash. Two follow-up searches were carried out at separate residences in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

During the course of these searches, cocaine with an estimated street value of €27,000, MDMA valued at €2,000 and €14,000 in cash were seized alongside other drug paraphernalia.

The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Drug 1984 at Rathmines Garda station.