Kildare community ‘devastated’ after man (34) dies in assault

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal assault which took place in Co Kildare last night.

A man (34) was discovered with serious injuries at Glenaree Bridge, Rathangan, Co Kildare shortly after 9pm on Friday.

He was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

A post-mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date and will be conducted by the State Pathologist.

Following inquiries by gardaí­, a man in his 20s was later arrested. He is being detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is currently preserved and the services of the Garda Technical Bureau has been requested.

Local Fianna Fail councillor Anne Connolly said: “It’s just absolutely devastating for the community and the families involved, it’s very sad. It will be very tough for all involved.

“The community is devastated. It is generally a quiet area. There might be small bits of anti-social behavior at times but nothing of late.

“We have never had anything to that extreme. I think that’s why everyone is so shocked. My sympathies are with the two families.”

Garda investigations are ongoing.