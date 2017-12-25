Man arrested after death of woman in Lisburn

A murder inquiry is underway in the North following the death of a woman in the Lisburn area on Christmas Day.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was found at a house on Monday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell from the PSNI serious crime branch said a man had been arrested.

“Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in the Lisburn area,” he said.

“A 19 year old man has been arrested.

“There are no further details at this time.”