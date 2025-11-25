Man (35) charged with murder of former trade union official in Waterford

A man has been charged with the murder of Waterford man Pat Fitzgerald in August. Mr Fitzgerald was a former Waterford Crystal trade union official.

David Norris (35), of Assumption Terrace, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co Wexford, was charged at a sitting of Waterford District Court before Judge Fiona Brennan today, November 25.

Det Garda Kevin Cleere told the court that on Tuesday morning, he arrested and charged the defendant at Waterford Courthouse in relation to the incident.

The defendant made no reply to the charge.

Sgt John Phelan told the court that “given the nature of the charge, bail was not an issue for this court”.

The sergeant requested that the initial charge of assault causing harm be withdrawn and the defendant be sent forward for trial on the sole count to the present sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

The judge issued the defendant an alibi warning, requiring him to inform the State within two weeks if he wishes to rely on alibi evidence.

Acting for the defendant, solicitor Derek Connors asked the court to assign him in the matter for the purposes of legal aid.

No date was given for the trial.