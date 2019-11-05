Man (39) dies in suspected gangland shooting in Co Meath

A 39-year-old man has died after a late night shooting in Co Meath that gardaí suspect is linked to the ongoing feud between two gangs based in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Monday night’s attack took place in an area where a member of one of the feuding gangs lives, though gardaí were yet to officially confirm the identity of the dead man.

The incident happened at Castlemartin Drive at approximately 11.40pm.

The man received a number of gunshot wounds and he was removed by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The scene is currently preserved pending an examination by Garda crime scene examiners. A short time after the attack a small van was discovered on fire in Eastham Road, Bettystown, close to the crime scene.

Gardaí suspect the vehicle was used in the attack and that those involved likely switched to another vehicle to escape the area.

The local coroner has been notified.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to contact the incident room at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

They are particularly anxious to hear from road users with camera footage who were in the area at the time of shooting.

Murder investigation

A murder investigation is under way and was being carried out by gardaí at Ashbourne Garda station.

If the murder is confirmed as being feud-related, as seems likely, it would be the second fatality in the feud since it began in July 2018.

Keith Branigan, who was associated with leading gang members on one side of the feud, was shot at a caravan park near Clogherhead, Co Louth, in August.

While he was the first man to be killed in the feud, a number of others have been shot and wounded but survived.

The first one of those non-fatal shootings occurred in July of last year and effectively marked the beginning of the dispute, which started as a drugs turf war.

A major security operation has been put in place in Drogheda as violence between the groups has continued, with more than 70 incidents to date.

The attacks have included shootings, beatings and a series of arson attacks in which houses and vehicles have been burnt out.